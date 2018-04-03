NCAA Tournament: Villanova defeats Michigan to win national championship

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 02: Omari Spellman #14 of the Villanova Wildcats dunks in the first half against Jordan Poole #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2,…

SAN ANTONIO - Villanova won their second NCAA Tournament championship in three years after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the title game on Monday night.

Villanova lead by nine points at halftime and never looked back, extending the lead to double-digits to start the second half at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas.

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo lead the team off the bench.

Local 4's Jamie Edmonds (@Jamie_Edmonds) and Kim DeGiulio (@KimDeGiulio) are in Texas for the big game. ClickOnDetroit's Derick Hutchinson (@Derick-Hutch) is there, too.

Follow the latest post-game updates here:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.