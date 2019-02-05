RB Chris Evans not on Michigan football team 'at this time,' working through 'academic issues'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan running back Chris Evans is not currently a member of the football team, the school announced Tuesday.

"Chris Evans is not a member of the football team at this time," the University of Michigan announced in a statement. "Privacy laws prohibit us from commenting further."

Evans tweeted shortly afterward that he is having academic issues.

"I am going through some academic issues right now," Evans tweeted at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday. "I'm working through it now. I will still continue my career at the University of Michigan."

With starting running back Karan Higdon graduating and heading to the NFL, Evans would have been Michigan's top returning rusher. He gained 423 yards and scored four touchdowns on 81 carries last season.

Chris Evans breaks through the line as Tuf Borland drags him down at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

In three seasons at Michigan, Evans has rushed for 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 392 yards and two touchdowns.

Evans was a four-star all-purpose back out of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis and a major part of Jim Harbaugh's loaded 2016 recruiting class. He's been enrolled at U of M since June 20, 2016, according to 247 Sports.

Without Higdon or Evans, Tru Wilson is the top returning rusher for Michigan heading into 2019. Wilson gained 364 yards on 62 carries, scoring once and averaging a strong 5.9 yards per carry last season.

Christian Turner, a true freshman with the same quick, speedy skill set as Evans, gained 95 yards on 20 carries this season.

Michigan's 2019 recruiting class included four-star running back Zach Charbonnet. He's the No. 4 running back in the country and No. 46 player overall, according to 247 Sports. As an early enrollee, Charbonnet could be a candidate for the starting position next season, even as a true freshman.

