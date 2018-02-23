Reports: Michigan football offensive coordinator Tim Drevno to resign

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Reports have emerged about another huge change to the Michigan football coaching staff, as offensive coordinator Tim Drevno is resigning, according to The Wolverine Lounge.

Recently hired analyst Ed Warinner is expected to take over as the team's new offensive line coach, according to college football reporter Bruce Feldman.

Warinner previously worked as an offensive line coach at Ohio State and Minnesota. He accepted an analyst job with the Wolverines last month.

Drevno spent three seasons in Ann Arbor after being named to Jim Harbaugh's initial staff. His specialty comes on the offensive line, which he coached at San Jose State, Idaho, San Diego, Stanford and Southern Cal in the college ranks and with the San Francisco 49ers for three years under Harbaugh.

The offensive line has been a weakness for Michigan since the 2007 season and that didn't change under Drevno. The Wolverines missed out on several top offensive line targets in recruiting and allowed 36 sacks this season -- 114th in the FBS.

Michigan's inability to protect the quarterback also contributed to starter Wilton Speight suffering a season-ending injury at Purdue. His replacement, Brandon Peters, was knocked out during the game against Wisconsin.

While the offensive line showed marked improvement in the running game throughout 2017, it wasn't enough to salvage an abysmal offensive season in which the Wolverines ranked 105th in the nation with 348.9 yards per game.

It's unclear what the future holds for Drevno, but his son, Zach Drevno, committed to Vanderbilt University earlier this month.

I am excited to announce my commitment to Vanderbilt University. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/wnPRbBs63z — Zach Drevno (@Zdrevno) February 6, 2018

Coming off a five-loss season and a down recruiting year, Harbaugh has made major changes to his staff ahead of his pivotal fourth season at Michigan.

The Tim Drevno news comes two days after Michigan received a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Trente Jones.

All glory to God 🙏🏾〽️#GoBlue@therealkwat pic.twitter.com/oq0vAEJ14B — T R E N T E J O N E S🥀 (@trentejones01) February 21, 2018

Michigan recently hired former Florida head coach Jim McElwain to coach wide receivers. While he was at Florida, the Gators fielded one of the worst offenses in the SEC.

