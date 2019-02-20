See Ann Arbor's synchronized skating talent at Yost Ice Arena on Sunday

Experience the exciting world of synchronized skating at Yost Ice Arena on Sunday from 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. as local teams perform their programs ahead of the 2019 National Championships.

See skaters from the University of Michigan Collegiate team as well as the Ann Arbor Hockettes Junior and Hockettes Novices teams perform fast-paced numbers at this send-off exhibition.

The National Championships will be held in Plymouth Feb. 28 through March 2. For more information, click here.

Courtesy: Hockettes Synchronized Skating Team

Teams of skaters perform in unison, with complex footwork and lifts at high speeds.

The University of Michigan Synchronized Figure Skating Team has medaled in the highest national competitions in recent years. To follow the team's season, check its Facebook page.

