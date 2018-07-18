University of Michigan, basketball coach John Beilein agree to 5-year contract extension

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan and men's basketball coach John Beilein have reached an agreement on a new five-year contract.

The new deal keeps John Beilein at Michigan through the 2022-2023 season.

"I am thrilled to ensure John's leadership of our basketball program today and into the future," said Michigan AD Warde Manuel said. "I am very pleased with our shared dialog throughout the process, and I am extremely happy that one of the game's great coaches is representing the University of Michigan."

"I am grateful for the opportunity the University of Michigan has given to me over the past 11 years," said Beilein. "Kathleen and I love Ann Arbor, our University, our fans and the state of Michigan. We will continue to work very hard in the future to have our basketball team reflect the greatness of this University. I thank Mark Schlissel and Warde Manuel for their faith and commitment to our coaching staff and basketball program. The future of men's basketball is bright and I am excited to be a part of it."

Beginning his 12th season in Ann Arbor, Beilein and his Wolverines are coming off a program-record 33 win campaign (33-8), and a run to the 2018 Final Four, and national title game -- a second trip in the last six years.

Already U-M's all-time leader in wins with 248, Beilein has compiled a career record of 799-461 (.628) during his 41 years as a collegiate head coach. In 11 seasons in Ann Arbor, U-M has made eight NCAA Tournament appearances with four Sweet 16 (2013, '14, '17, '18), three Elite Eight (2013, '14, '18), two Final Four and national title game (2013, 2018) runs.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.