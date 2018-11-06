University of Michigan basketball kicks off 2018-2019 schedule

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan's men's basketball team's schedule features an early national championship game rematch with Villanova and home matchup with North Carolina in the first seven games of the season.
The season kicks off Tuesday with a two-game home stand against Norfolk State and Holy Cross. Then, the Wolverines will head on the road to face the Villanova Wildcats, who defeated Michigan last season to take the NCAA championship, before hosting the Tar Heels of North Carolina.
READ: Meet this year's Michigan basketball team
Michigan's Big Ten schedule starts off with games against Purdue and Northwestern in December before nonconference games against Air Force, South Carolina, Western Michigan and Binghamton.
The Big Ten schedule will continue when the Wolverines host Penn State and Indiana before going on the road to take on the Fighting Illini of Illinois.
The Wolverines will play Northwestern, Penn State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota and Michigan State twice this season. Michigan will only play Purdue, Ohio State and Nebraska at home and Iowa, Rutgers and Illinois on the road.
All home games will be played at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Home Games
- Nov. 6 vs. Norfolk State
- Nov. 10 vs. Holy Cross
- Nov. 23 Chattanooga
- Nov. 28 North Carolina
- Dec. 8 vs. South Carolina
- Dec. 15 vs. Western Michigan
- Dec. 22 vs Air Force
- Dec. 30 vs. Binghamton
- Jan. 3 vs Penn State
- Jan. 6 vs Indiana
- Jan. 13 vs. Northwestern
- Jan. 22 vs. Minnesota
- Jan. 29 vs Ohio State
- Feb. 9 vs. Wisconsin
- Feb. 16 vs. Maryland
- Feb. 24 vs. Michigan State
- Feb. 28 vs. Nebraska
Road Games
- Nov. 14 at Villanova
- Nov. 17 at George Washington
- Nov. 18 at Providence/South Carolina
- Dec. 4 at Northwestern
- Jan. 10 at Illinois
- Jan. 19 Wisconsin
- Jan. 25 Indiana
- Feb.1 at Iowa
- Feb. 5 at Rutgers
- Feb.12 at Penn State
- Feb. 21 at Minnesota
- March 3 at Maryland
- March 9 at Michigan State
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.