University of Michigan basketball kicks off 2018-2019 schedule

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan's men's basketball team's schedule features an early national championship game rematch with Villanova and home matchup with North Carolina in the first seven games of the season.

The season kicks off Tuesday with a two-game home stand against Norfolk State and Holy Cross. Then, the Wolverines will head on the road to face the Villanova Wildcats, who defeated Michigan last season to take the NCAA championship, before hosting the Tar Heels of North Carolina.

Michigan's Big Ten schedule starts off with games against Purdue and Northwestern in December before nonconference games against Air Force, South Carolina, Western Michigan and Binghamton.

The Big Ten schedule will continue when the Wolverines host Penn State and Indiana before going on the road to take on the Fighting Illini of Illinois.

The Wolverines will play Northwestern, Penn State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota and Michigan State twice this season. Michigan will only play Purdue, Ohio State and Nebraska at home and Iowa, Rutgers and Illinois on the road.

All home games will be played at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Home Games

Nov. 6 vs. Norfolk State

Nov. 10 vs. Holy Cross

Nov. 23 Chattanooga

Nov. 28 North Carolina

Dec. 8 vs. South Carolina

Dec. 15 vs. Western Michigan

Dec. 22 vs Air Force

Dec. 30 vs. Binghamton

Jan. 3 vs Penn State

Jan. 6 vs Indiana

Jan. 13 vs. Northwestern

Jan. 22 vs. Minnesota

Jan. 29 vs Ohio State

Feb. 9 vs. Wisconsin

Feb. 16 vs. Maryland

Feb. 24 vs. Michigan State

Feb. 28 vs. Nebraska

Road Games

Nov. 14 at Villanova

Nov. 17 at George Washington

Nov. 18 at Providence/South Carolina

Dec. 4 at Northwestern

Jan. 10 at Illinois

Jan. 19 Wisconsin

Jan. 25 Indiana

Feb.1 at Iowa

Feb. 5 at Rutgers

Feb.12 at Penn State

Feb. 21 at Minnesota

March 3 at Maryland

March 9 at Michigan State

