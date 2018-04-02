University of Michigan limits Crisler Center attendance for Monday championship

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan will have a viewing party at the Crisler Center Monday for the NCAA Championship game between Vilanova and Michigan.

The university is limiting its watch party to university students and men's basketball season ticket holders.

Associate athletic director Kurt Svoboda said event attendance is being limited because the arena hosted a gymnastics meet Saturday night and will host the Big Ten gymnastics championships this week, requiring the gymnastics equipment to be kept on the arena floor.

University of Michigan officials said season ticket holders may claim four tickets and must print their tickets out in advance from their online season ticket holder account.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors of the Crisler Center will open at 8 p.m. and the game between Michigan and Villanova is expected to begin at 9:20 p.m.

