University of Michigan opens Crisler Center to public for championship game against Villanova

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Athletic Department will host a watch party at Crisler Center on Monday (April 2) for U-M students, basketball season ticket holders and the general public during the national championship game between the Wolverines and the Villanova Wildcats.

The doors at Crisler Center will open at 8 p.m. for the national title game slated to begin at 9:19 p.m.

Admission is free for all students with a valid M-Card. Season ticket holders and the general public may claim four tickets per account. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to facility needs, the reserved Maize Rage student seating area will be relocated to sections 130 and 134.

There will be special buses available to students before and after the game.

All normal gameday activities will occur with concessions stands and M-Den stores being open.

This is the seventh time that Michigan has played in the national championship game (1965, '76, '89, '92, '93, 2013, '18). The Wolverines claimed the 1989 NCAA national title with an 80-79 overtime victory against Seton Hall.

