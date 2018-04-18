University of Michigan police investigate Twitter threats directed at football coach Jim Harbaugh

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - University of Michigan police are investigating a series of potentially threatening tweets that were allegedly aimed at head football coach Jim Harbaugh.

The tweets came from an account that apparently belongs to former linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse.

The first post came Saturday night, and said, "Michigan is open carry. Let's not forget. Not your friend."

The account also tweeted that Mbem-Bosse was having a family crisis and "was suspended for going to take care of my family." Harbaugh's Twitter account was tagged in the tweet.

Another tweet from Mbem-Bosse's account read, "Let's not have a murder case on your hands."

It's unclear if Mbem-Bosse was suspended, but he hasn't been on the team's roster since November.

