WATCH: Jim Harbaugh drives donuts on Big House field in new Michigan video series

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is known for his fiery personality on the field and his goofy personality off the field.

Today, we bring you his goofy side.

Harbaugh was recently featured on a new video series called Suburban Drives Michigan. Harbaugh and host Jeffery Phelps drive around Ann Arbor with one question in mind: "What drives Michigan?"

Michigan's head coach answers that question and other questions about his family, childhood and passion for the game of football.

About halfway through the 20-minute video, Harbaugh, driving a Dodge Demon, takes Phelps on a ride into Michigan Stadium. Phelps requests Harbaugh go to midfield, and not only does Harbaugh do that, but he drives donuts at the 50-yard line as well.

The entire video is worth a watch, even if you are not a University of Michigan fan.

Check out the full video below.

