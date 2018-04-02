What time is the Michigan vs. Villanova national championship game?

Charles Matthews took over in the second half vs. Texas A&M. (Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Michigan and Villanova will face each other Monday night in a battle for the NCAA national title.

Game details:

Start time: 9:20 p.m.

Where: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

TV: TBS

The three-seeded Wolverines have been on a thrilling quest to the championship game. From Jordan Poole's last-second three pointer to beat Houston to a dominant blowout win against Texas A&M, Michigan basketball became must-see-TV in March. Of course, now everything is on the line.

Despite Michigan's heroics and apparent title destiny, the two-seeded Villanova Wildcats remain favored. The Wildcats have rolled easily through the tournament bracket up to this point. Rightfully so, the Wolverines will be Villanova's toughest opponent. If anyone can bring down the mighty Wildcats, it's coach John Beilein's Wolverines.

As Derick Hutchinson writes, it's been an incredible streak for Beilein's team -- one that has taken Michigan from the middle of the pack in the Big Ten to college basketball's biggest stage.

