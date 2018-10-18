Have a spooktacular Halloween week in Ann Arbor as an adult

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Wish that it was still cool to go Trick-or-Treating as an adult? Us too.

To make up for the disappointment of not having a pillowcase full of candy, we’ve assembled of a list of places where you can celebrate Halloween as an adult with other witches, ghouls, and vampires.

Oct. 23 and Oct. 24

Credit | Vineology Facebook page



Black Wine Night

Let out your inner Morticia Adams and wear all black at Vineology’s Black Wine Night. Sip your wine from black Riedel wine glasses and nibble of eerie foods from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $70. Call Vineology to reserve your ticket.

Oct. 24

Spooky Spirits and Pumpkins

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. get in the Halloween spirit, drink some spooky spirits and carve pumpkins at Ann Arbor Distilling Co. for $15. Tickets include one cocktail and a pumpkin in which to turn into a jeering jack-o'-latern.

Oct. 25

Night of the Living Dubz Halloween Party featuring PURGE

On Thursday at 9 p.m. Magical Mitten Productions will have a smashing lineup of four DJs playing house music, trap, and bass, and dubstep at NECTO.

Presale tickets are only $7 and jump to $15 after 11 p.m. the day of.

Oct. 27

Credit | The BANG! facebook page

The Halloween BANG

Dance, dance at the mixtape and bloody disco dance party at the Blind Pig A2 for its 17th anniversary. This is an 18 and up event. Tickets range from $8 to $11 and costumes are REQUIRED for you to boogie with your boo on the dance floor.

Mindo Truffle and Mead Workshop

Looking for a low-key way to eat chocolate for Halloween? Head to Bløm Meadworks at 4:30 p.m. for its workshop with Mindo Chocolate. Create your own truffles while sipping on one of Bløm’s fall meads and ciders. For $28 you’ll make four personal truffles and get a flight of four meads. Free pours and chocolate for best costume!

Animal Haunts: Adults Only

Head over to the Leslie Science and Nature Center; admission is $25 or $20 for LSNC members and you must be 21 or older. Hike through Black Pond Woods, crawl around the Critter House and hang out in the beer tent.

The Babadook

Looking for something sinister? On Saturday at 11:59 p.m. The State Theater will show the Australian psychological thriller for only $8.

Circ Halloween Party

Circle around to the Circ Bar's costume contest. The Halloween Party will kick off at 8 p.m. Cover is $10 and this event is for people 21 and older. Wear your best costume for a chance to win a 49-inch LED TV, or cash prizes of $200 or $100.

Credit | Cultivate Facebook page

The Monster Ball

Be scary at Cultivate in Ypsilanti from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Win prizes for best couples costume, most creative homemade costume, best pop culture costume, best classic costume and best group costume.

Oct. 31

Credit | Club Above Facebook page

Halloween at Heidelberg and Costumes and Cocktails at Club Above

Hosted by The Heidelberg and Club Above, join other costumed characters at Club Above from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. They’ll be having cash prizes for best costume and an all-day happy hour.

Man of Marble (Czlowirk z marmuru ) at Michigan Theater

Showing at 7 p.m., this FREE film, which is part of the Polish History in Film Masterpiece Film Series. Man of Marble is about a documentary filmmaker trying to figure out the disappearance of a heroic bricklayer.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.