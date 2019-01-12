Head over to Buhr Park for Buhr Blitz on Sunday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, teach your little (or big) ones how to skate at Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena during Buhr Blitz. For just over two hours, volunteers from GIVE 365 will be on hand to help with children's activities and games.

Once you've had your fill of games and skating, slide over to the s'mores stations for a fun snack and sip on some hot chocolate. There will also be contests with prizes.

Remember to bundle up as the rink is outdoors. Taking the weather into consideration is advised when planning your trip.

General rates of admission to the Ice Arena still apply for this event.

Adults $6;

Youth (17 and younger) and seniors (60 years and older) $ 5

Skate rental: $3

Residents pay $1 less for admission.

Can't make it Sunday? You can still plan your own skating adventure during public skating hours or

Buhr Park Ice Rink hours for public skating:

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. (half-price admission)

Wednesday: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. (half-price admission) 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Thursday: 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Friday: 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

About GIVE 365

GIVE 365 is a volunteer and outreach program managed by the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation. Volunteers participate in projects and "parknerships" within Ann Arbor's 159 parks and recreation facilities.

Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is located at 2751 Packard Road.

