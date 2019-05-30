Headlining performers get ready for Saturday's African American Downtown Festival in Ann Arbor

Ellison will perform at 5 p.m. at the African American Downtown Festival in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Photo | Ellison Facebook page

ANN ARBOR, Mich - For its 24th year, the African American Downtown Festival will take place on the corner of North 4th Avenue and East Ann Street. Along with a plethora of food and vendors selling goods from jewelry to art, the festival also showcases talent from around Michigan.

Throughout the day, dance ensembles will shake floorboards and musicians will serenade crowds on the main stage.

We had a quick chat with one this year’s festival headliners, Ellison, who will take the stage at 5 p.m.

A4: How did you originally become involved with the festival?



Ellison: I heard about the festival over the years. In 2017, I believe I came across a news article about it. I'd just released a new EP and thought that connecting with the festival would be a great opportunity to perform for the wonderful community of Ann Arbor.

A4: This will be your third year performing at the festival. What do you think brings people back (and you as a musician) year after year?



Ellison: There are so many things to see and so many great vendors from the community. It's right in the heart of the city, so there's also a great atmosphere. As a performer, I've enjoyed the lively crowds and the support they give to every music artist. So I look forward to participating.



A4: What can festival attendees expect from your headlining performance?



Ellison: They should expect a blowout performance! There will be some hit songs, some new originals from my upcoming CD. Overall, there's going to be a great time of fun and happiness.



A4: The festival is an all-day extravaganza celebrating the community. Aside from performing, what else are you looking forward to seeing or participating in?



Ellison: I'm looking forward to meeting new people who attend the performance and stay to meet me. I personally like to thank people who show support for artists on the up, like me. I'll also be looking forward to sampling some of the great food from all of the vendors.



