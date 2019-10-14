Help solve a crime at the Ann Arbor District Library this month

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Help the Ann Arbor District Library crack the case and solve the mysterious murder of Lazlo Burge.

Taking place in the imaginary town of Treton, artist Lazlo Burge has been murdered by a falling sculpture. His family and friends all had reasons to dislike him, and they each have their own motives, but who actually did the deed?

Sherlockian sleuths can read the coroner's report, police case files, evidence photos and suspect interviews at each branch of the AADL or visit the online class file here.

On Oct. 26, patrons meet the five persons of interest in the case -- Bruge's wife, son and girlfriend, as well as his apprentice and owner of Gallagher's gallery. Patrons can mix and mingle with suspects, interrogate suspects and discuss the case as they try to solve the case from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

AADL detectives can use computer stations to submit their guess after the questioning. Three randomly chosen winners with the correct answer will receive prizes.

The Murder at Gallagher's Gallery event will be held at the downtown AADL branch.

The Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch is at 343 S. 5th Ave.

