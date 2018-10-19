Tell us about your mental load

This week we asked parents about the "mental load" of running a family, and nearly everyone had thoughts. So many thoughts, in fact, it got us working on a project listening to people's struggles and searching for ways to reduce the stress of running a family. We'd love your help.

Below is a survey of questions about mental load based on research and conversations with parents. Share your thoughts, and we'll use your insights to guide our reporting. Our hope is to gain a deep understanding of the issue and build resources for anyone (and we suspect there's many people) feeling the weight of mental load.

Questions about the survey? Contact us at: allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com

Looking for more on this topic? Here are stories that explain and offer help for mental load:

Loading...

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.