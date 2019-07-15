Here is a list of cooling centers open in Washtenaw County

Rick Shine/CNN

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Several cooling centers are opening around Washtenaw County to help people stay safe in the summer heat.

Here's a list of the cooling centers, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Ann Arbor District Library, 343 S. Fifth St.: noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday

Ann Arbor District Library - Pittsfield, 2359 Oak Valley Drive: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Ann Arbor District Library - Malletts Creek, 3090 E. Eisenhower Parkway: noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday

Ann Arbor District Library - Traverwood, 333 Traverwood Drive: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Ann Arbor District Library - Westgate, 2503 Jackson Ave: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Washtenaw County Administration Building: 200 N. Main St.: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Chelsea District Library, 221 S. Main St.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Dexter District Library, 3255 Alpine St.: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Manchester District Library, 912 City Road:10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Milan Public Library, 151 Wabash St.: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Saline District Library, 555 N. Maple Road: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Washtenaw County Human Services, 555 Towner St.: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Ypsilanti District Library, 5577 Whittaker Road: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Ypsilanti District Library - Michigan, 229 W. Michigan Ave.: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Ypsilanti District Library - Superior, 8795 MacArthur Blvd.: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Ypsilanti Township Community Center, 2025 E. Clark Road: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

