Here's a list of temporary daytime warming centers in Ann Arbor as bitter cold grips area

ANN ARBOR - With temperatures plummeting to -40° or lower with wind chill through Thursday, being outside for more than a few minutes can cause near-instant frostbite on exposed skin.

Several locations in Ann Arbor have opened as temporary weather havens for those who need to escape the cold.

See the full list of daytime warming centers below.

St. Mary's Student Parish at 331 Thompson St. has a daytime warming center that operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting on Friday, Feb. 1, the warming center will move to First Congregational across the street.

For those experiencing homelessness, the Delonis Center at 312 W. Huron Street is an overnight warming center that opens at 6:30 p.m. every evening from Nov. 12, 2018 through April 1, 2019. The shelter serves a dinner at 5 p.m. All are welcome. Beds are set up at 9 p.m.

Need help getting there? Transportation is available. Call 734-662-2829 ext. 238.

Families experiencing homelessness should contact Housing Access of Washtenaw County at 734-961-1999 or via email.

HAWC has walk-in hours at The Salvation Army at 100 Arbana Drive on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.