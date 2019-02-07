Here's how much your water bill will increase in Ann Arbor starting this month

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor City Council recently increased the sewer rates for water utility customers in order to help fund infrastructure debts incurred by the recent rehabilitation of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, which cost the city $100 million.

Those rates went into effect on Feb. 1 and will increase a single-family residential customer's utility bill by $6.66 per quarter (or $26.6 per year).

According to the city, "The single-family bill is calculated with 18 units per quarter and receives the 10% discount for payment on or before the due date."



Since the increase will be allocated from Feb. 1, the city estimates that most water customers won't see a significant increase for several months.

Want to know how this could effect your billing? Use the city's water bill estimator.

Review updated water rates here.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.