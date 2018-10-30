Here's how you can learn more about Ann Arbor's Park Millage

ANN ARBOR - The city of Ann Arbor announced Tuesday it has updated its website to include more information about the Park Maintenance and Capital Improvements Millage proposal on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The millage is due to expire, and it is up to residents to decide whether or not to renew it.

The updated site includes videos about the parks and programming, frequently asked questions and millage-funded project status tables.

"The proposed millage renewal is a six-year millage for 1.10 mills that was first approved by residents of the City of Ann Arbor on Nov. 7, 2006. The current millage expires in 2018. The millage renewal covers 2019–2024. It is estimated that, each year, the millage will generate approximately $6,000,000 in revenue." - City of Ann Arbor

City park maintenance activities are supported by an estimated 60 to 80 percent of the annual millage funds. An estimated 20 to 40 percent of those funds go toward city park capital improvements, like historic preservation, recreation facilities, neighborhood parks and more.

To learn more, visit www.a2gov.org/parksmillage.

Have questions about the millage? Contact the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation at a2parks@a2gov.org.

