Here's the Ann Arbor Public Schools 2018-19 school year calendar

Key dates for students and parents

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Public Schools' 2018-19 school year starts on Sept. 4, 2018 and ends on June 14, 2019. Here is a list of key dates during the school year. See the AAPS website for district information, including contact information.

2018-19 School Year 

  • Sept. 4 - First full day of school 
  • Sept 26 - Early release for elementary, middle and high school students 
  • Oct. 3 - Student Count Day 
  • Oct. 10 - Grade 11 PSAT/NMSQT - late start for grades 9, 10 and 12 
  • Oct. 24 - Early release for elementary, middle and high school students 
  • Nov. 6 - Election Day, No School
  • Nov 16, 19-20 - Skyline T1 Exams, partial days 
  • Nov. 21-23 - Thanksgiving Break - No school
  • Dec. 24-Jan. 4 - Winter Break - No school 
  • Jan. 21 - Martin Luther King Day - No school 
  • Jan. 22-25 - High school exams - partial day except Skyline 
  • Jan. 30 -  Early release for elementary, middle and high school students 
  • Feb. 13 - Student County Day 
  • Feb 15, 18 - Mid-Winter Break - No school 
  • Feb. 27 - Early release for elementary, middle and high school students 
  • March 6-8 - Skyline T2 Exams - partial days
  • March 25-29 - Spring Break - No school 
  • April 9-10 - PSAT/SAT/Worrkeys - Late start grades 9, 10 and 12
  • April 19 - No school for students and staff 
  • May 1 - Transition Day - Early release middle school and high school 
  • May 7 - Election Day - No school 
  • May 22 -  Early release for elementary, middle and high school students 
  • May 27 - Memorial Day - No school 
  • June 11-14 - High school exams - partial day except Skyline 
  • June 12-14 - Skyline T3 Exams - partial day 
  • June 14 - Last Day of School - half day 

See more AAPS calendars and information here, and more school district information here.

