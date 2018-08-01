Here's the Ann Arbor Public Schools 2018-19 school year calendar

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Public Schools' 2018-19 school year starts on Sept. 4, 2018 and ends on June 14, 2019. Here is a list of key dates during the school year. See the AAPS website for district information, including contact information.
2018-19 School Year
- Sept. 4 - First full day of school
- Sept 26 - Early release for elementary, middle and high school students
- Oct. 3 - Student Count Day
- Oct. 10 - Grade 11 PSAT/NMSQT - late start for grades 9, 10 and 12
- Oct. 24 - Early release for elementary, middle and high school students
- Nov. 6 - Election Day, No School
- Nov 16, 19-20 - Skyline T1 Exams, partial days
- Nov. 21-23 - Thanksgiving Break - No school
- Dec. 24-Jan. 4 - Winter Break - No school
- Jan. 21 - Martin Luther King Day - No school
- Jan. 22-25 - High school exams - partial day except Skyline
- Jan. 30 - Early release for elementary, middle and high school students
- Feb. 13 - Student County Day
- Feb 15, 18 - Mid-Winter Break - No school
- Feb. 27 - Early release for elementary, middle and high school students
- March 6-8 - Skyline T2 Exams - partial days
- March 25-29 - Spring Break - No school
- April 9-10 - PSAT/SAT/Worrkeys - Late start grades 9, 10 and 12
- April 19 - No school for students and staff
- May 1 - Transition Day - Early release middle school and high school
- May 7 - Election Day - No school
- May 22 - Early release for elementary, middle and high school students
- May 27 - Memorial Day - No school
- June 11-14 - High school exams - partial day except Skyline
- June 12-14 - Skyline T3 Exams - partial day
- June 14 - Last Day of School - half day
See more AAPS calendars and information here, and more school district information here.
