Here's the Ann Arbor Public Schools 2018-19 school year calendar

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Public Schools' 2018-19 school year starts on Sept. 4, 2018 and ends on June 14, 2019. Here is a list of key dates during the school year. See the AAPS website for district information, including contact information.

2018-19 School Year

Sept. 4 - First full day of school

- Early release for elementary, middle and high school students Oct. 3 - Student Count Day

- Grade 11 PSAT/NMSQT - late start for grades 9, 10 and 12 Oct. 24 - Early release for elementary, middle and high school students

- Election Day, No School Nov 16, 19-20 - Skyline T1 Exams, partial days

- Thanksgiving Break - No school Dec. 24-Jan. 4 - Winter Break - No school

- Martin Luther King Day - No school Jan. 22-25 - High school exams - partial day except Skyline

- Early release for elementary, middle and high school students Feb. 13 - Student County Day

- Mid-Winter Break - No school Feb. 27 - Early release for elementary, middle and high school students

- Skyline T2 Exams - partial days March 25-29 - Spring Break - No school

- PSAT/SAT/Worrkeys - Late start grades 9, 10 and 12 April 19 - No school for students and staff

- Transition Day - Early release middle school and high school May 7 - Election Day - No school

- Early release for elementary, middle and high school students May 27 - Memorial Day - No school

- High school exams - partial day except Skyline June 12-14 - Skyline T3 Exams - partial day

