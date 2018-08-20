Here's the average salary of a professor at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR - Business Insider recently published how much professors earn at the top 50 public universities in the country.
To calculate the average salary, it used data from the Department of Education and US News' rankings.
Here's what they found.
Top five public universities in 2018, ranked by US News (the top two schools are tied for No. 1):
1. University of California -- Berkeley
- Average salary: $146,987
1. University of California -- Los Angeles
- Average salary: $155,059
3. University of Virginia
- Average salary: $122,466
4. University of Michigan -- Ann Arbor
- Average salary: $103,605
5. University of North Carolina -- Chapel Hill
- Average salary: $111,387
Average salary at other regional public universities:
- Michigan State: $103,699
- University of Wisconsin-Madison: $106,320
- Ohio State University: $109,660
- University of Illinois -- Champaign-Urbana: $107,091
- Indiana University -- Bloomington: $91,632
