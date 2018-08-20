Here's the average salary of a professor at University of Michigan

The University of Michigan Law Quad on Aug. 18, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Business Insider recently published how much professors earn at the top 50 public universities in the country.

To calculate the average salary, it used data from the Department of Education and US News' rankings.

Here's what they found.

Top five public universities in 2018, ranked by US News (the top two schools are tied for No. 1):

1. University of California -- Berkeley

Average salary: $146,987

1. University of California -- Los Angeles

Average salary: $155,059

3. University of Virginia

Average salary: $122,466

4. University of Michigan -- Ann Arbor

Average salary: $103,605

5. University of North Carolina -- Chapel Hill

Average salary: $111,387

Average salary at other regional public universities:

Michigan State: $103,699

University of Wisconsin-Madison: $106,320

Ohio State University: $109,660

University of Illinois -- Champaign-Urbana: $107,091

Indiana University -- Bloomington: $91,632

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.