Here's your guide to things to do this fall in the Ann Arbor parks

ANN ARBOR - Just because the weather is cooling off doesn't mean outdoor activities in the area are coming to an end.

From canoeing on the Huron River to golfing at Leslie Park to Huron Hills golf courses, there is still lots to enjoy this season.

The city of Ann Arbor released the following updates:

Delayed Ice Arena Opening

We have been working hard to get Veterans Memorial Indoor Ice Arena ready for the upcoming season, however, we have recently run into an unexpected issue that is preventing us from building the best ice that we can. Over the summer, the compressors were rebuilt and are working well and a new Zamboni was delivered. Unfortunately, the dehumidification unit is struggling with the above average hot, humid weather conditions we’ve been experiencing and requires that a pump be replaced. This is not a stock item so it has taken some time to find one. We have successfully located one and are in the process of building the ice, but are behind schedule. This means that we will not be able to open as originally scheduled. Once the pump is installed, we will be able to provide an accurate timeline, but we will be working hard to get the facility open by Sunday, Sept. 16. Thank you for understanding.

Shop Local

Find the best, local produce and more at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market. Come see us tomorrow from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Kerrytown, 315 Detroit St. To see what's new and fresh visit www.a2gov.org/market.

Volunteer in the Parks

We have a busy volunteer and outreach program in the Ann Arbor parks called GIVE 365. We offer year-round opportunities for individuals and groups to do a wide variety of activities to help beautify the parks system. These include both short and long term projects from Love-A-Park days and special event volunteering to trash cleanup and weeding. To learn more about the program and how you can get involved visit www.a2gov.org/volunteer, call 734-794-6445 or email volunteer@a2gov.org.

Fall Canoe Livery Schedule

Gallup Canoe Livery is now open daily 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through Oct. 21. Argo Canoe Livery is open weekends 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and CLOSED weekdays. Go to Gallup Livery for boat rentals. For additional info visit www.a2gov.org/canoe.



Fuller Park Outdoor Pool Extended Swim Season

The swim season is being extended again and will run Sept. 4-16. Join us at 1519 Fuller Road. Lap swim times: Monday-Friday: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and public swim times: Monday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 1-8 p.m.

For extended season swim pass information visit www.a2gov.org/fuller.



Natural Area Preservation Stewardship Workday - National Day of Service and Remembrance

Sunday, Sept. 9

Oakwoods Nature Area, 9 a.m.-noon. Shakespeare said that one touch with nature makes the whole world kin. We can honor the kin we lost on 9/11 by helping to restore Oakwoods Nature Area. Join us in our efforts to remove invasive shrubs such as buckthorn and honeysuckle so that the wildlife can thrive. Meet us at the park entrance off Dunwoodie. Please wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. All participants must complete a release form, and all minors should be accompanied by a guardian. Tools, snacks and know-how provided.

Arbor Hills Nature Area, 1-4 p.m. Come protect this unique area by removing invasive shrubs. Meet at the park entrance on Ashburnham Road. Please wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. All participants must complete a release form, and all minors should be accompanied by a guardian. Tools, snacks and know-how provided.

Bird Walk, Sunday, Sept. 9

Mary Beth Doyle Park, 5-6:30 p.m. Join NAP’s ornithologist, Juliet Berger, on a walk around this diverse park, which includes a storm water retention pond often frequented by migrating shorebirds. If there is mud around the pond, we may see killdeer, spotted sandpiper and more. Bring binoculars if you have them, and be prepared for walking in potentially muddy areas. Meet in the parking lot at the end of Birch Hollow Drive. No pets, please.

Play 9 or 18 this weekend

Sign up today using our NEW A2golf tee time reservation system and receive special 2018 pricing. The BEST price for golf online.

Leslie Park Golf Course Tee Times

Huron Hills Golf Course Tee Times



It's also a 2-for-1 FootGolf weekend. Play anytime after 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and receive one free FootGolf round with one paid round at Huron Hills Golf Course. 3465 E. Huron River Dr. For details visit www.a2golf.org.

2018 Heirloom Tomato Tasting

Attend the 17th annual tomato tasting on Sunday Sept. 9, 2-4 p.m. at the pavilion at County Farm Park. We are holding a tasting at the same time as the Pedal for Pollinators Tour. Join us for a bike tour of local pollinator gardens within and around County Farm Park and Buhr Park. Tour the Slow Food Huron Valley Ark of Taste Garden, taste heirloom tomatoes with Project Grow, and do some pollinator crafts with the UM Natural History Museum. Go on a bee hike to learn about the secret lives of native pollinators and the plants they love. Then hop on your bike for an easy off-road ride to Buhr Park to tour a Permaculture Food Forest.

Swim Lessons at Mack

Have you signed up for the first session of group swim lessons at Mack Indoor Pool? We offer lessons for children ages 6 months and up. Class size is limited. Ability requirements must be honored unless prior instructor approval is granted. Registration will be accepted at any of the city pools during public swim time, by phone or online at www.a2gov.org/parksregister. Unless noted, swim lessons are 30 minutes. The fee is $45, resident; $55, nonresident.

Saturday Sessions: Session 1, Sept. 29-Nov. 17 and Sunday Sessions: Session 2, Sept. 30-Nov. 18.

Call 734-794-6237 for additional information or visit 715 Brooks St. inside Ann Arbor Open School.

Stewards’ Circle

Tuesday, Sept. 11, Bruegger's Bagels, 709 N. University Ave., 7:30-8:30 a.m. This month’s topic: Ann Arbor’s Bees Michigan is home to over 450 species of wild bees, and Ann Arbor's natural areas provide important habitat for many of these. Come learn about the diversity of wild bees in the area, their ecological importance, and reasons for the declining populations of many bees. We'll discuss ways to manage lands to promote the well-being of wild bees, and strategies for engaging the public in understanding and protecting these essential pollinators.



Ann Arbor Senior Center Events, 1320 Baldwin Ave.

Register to Vote: Sponsored by the Ann Arbor Area League of Women Voters, trained volunteers will bring forms and answer questions about registering and absentee voter ballots. Wednesday, Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

GROOVE DANCEFloor™: Join us for eight weeks of fun at our GROOVE DANCEFloor™ class. Classes begin Thursday, Sept. 20, from 7-8 p.m. All ages over 15, abilities and fitness levels are welcome. No dance experience required. Register at the introductory rate of $64 by calling 734-794-6250 or drop-in for $10.

Artist Reception. The Ann Arbor Senior Center Watercolor Class & Painting Collective proudly present their annual exhibit with a live music reception. Soak up the color from some of the best watercolorists in Ann Arbor while enjoying music by Phil McMillion and light refreshments. The reception is free and open to the public. Suggested donation is $5. Friday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m.

