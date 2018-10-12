HERsay V is set for Nov. 7 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It's happening again! For the fifth time, the funny ladies of Washtenaw County will get together for HERsay V, a night of laughter and comedy.

On Nov. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., listen to side-splitting stories, guffaw until your jaw hurts and nod your head as you relate to the hilarious stories told by various performers.

Hosted at Pointless Brewery and Theatre, tickets are $15 and, as is the tradition for HERsay events, part of the proceeds from this event will be donated to Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health (MOASH).

According to HERsay co-founder Patti Smith, the fourth event which was held on Aug. 22, raised over $700 for Corner Health Center in Ypsilanti.

Each event has sold out so buy your tickets well in advance or you'll be kicking yourself when you miss out on the energetic performers and hysterical HERsay stories.

MOASH is an organization that works with some state agencies to increase awareness of adolescent reproductive health and encourages decision-makers and youth to make informed decisions. This year it is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing resources and engaging communities to better adolescent and sexual health.

Credit | Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health

For more information about how HERsay came to be, check out our interview with co-founders Patti Smith and Callie McKee.

