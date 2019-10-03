Hillary Clinton to speak at University of Michigan next week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is scheduled to speak at the University of Michigan next week.

The event is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Rackham auditorium, located at 915 East Washington Street in Ann Arbor.

Clinton will cover a variety of topics, including the diplomacy and foreign affairs challenges for the next generation; challenges for international institutions and norms with the rise of nativism and populism; and the role of international organizations in communicating the importance of international affairs to a fatigued domestic audience.

All public tickets have been distributed, but the event will be live streamed. Click here to visit the live stream page.

