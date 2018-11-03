Holiday events in Ann Arbor to get you excited for the season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - With the holiday season approaching, Ann Arbor shops have been preparing for a surplus of shoppers, cheer, and festive feelings.

To kick off the weekend, here's our roundup of holiday events happening in Ann Arbor throughout November.

White Christmas

Nov. 23

Sing along at Michigan Theater during its showing of White Christmas. The Barton organ will play from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and attendees can follow lyrics on the screen, use props, enjoy the two -hour 1954 classic about wartime friends who join a pair of sisters as a singing act and save a failing Inn.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

Nov. 23

Buy all your books on Black Friday at Literati with special discounts from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Get 20 percent off their Best Books of 2018 and a $10 gift card when you spend $100. The following day, Small Business Saturday, Literati will give a free cup of coffee to its first 50 customers, have discounts on books by local authors and 20 percent off Literati merchandise.

Tree Lighting Festival

Nov. 25

Held at the Kerrytown Market & Shops at 5 p.m., take your little ones (or a holiday date) to ring in the season by helping to light the courtyard tree! Keep your eyes peeled for Santa while you carol! See the Facebook page for more details.

Kerrytown District Kindlefest

Nov 30

Head over to the Ann Arbor Farmer's Market for the Kerrytown Kindlefest, a celebration of holiday cheer. Purchase holiday gifts from local businesses, artisans and farmers from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Mimicking a German Christkindl-Markt, attendees can munch on snacks including bratwurst or pretzels and keep warm with a cup of Glühwein. There will be musicians, caroling and even a fire pit for making treats. What s'more could you want?

Midnight Madness

Nov. 30



After you've had your fill of the Kindlefest, stroll over to Main Street where many Ann Arbor business, like those on our list, will keep their doors open late, allowing shoppers downtown to peruse and make purchases. Hosted by the Main Street Association, and other organizations in the city, the annual event is something to look forward to year-round. See a list of participating shops and restaurants here.

20th Annual Christmas Party

Dec. 1

Although it's Dec. 1, Downtown Home and Garden's annual Christmas Party had to make our list. The day after Midnight Madness, the neighborhood party will have delicious food, including smoked turkey, cranberry salad, and eggnog. The Oliver Mayman Quintet will play some tunes and rumor has it that Santa will even make an appearance -- make sure to get on the "nice" list. Check out the Facebook event for more details.

Winter Artisan Market

Dec. 2

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., head to the Matthaei Botanical Gardens on Dixboro Road. to visit its Winter Artisan Market. Featuring nature-themed fine arts, hand-picked pieces from artists will be on display for purchase. For a full list of artists, look at the Facebook event.

