Honor canine caregivers at Bark For Life of Greater Ann Arbor on Aug. 24

Bark For Life will happen rain or shine on Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. Photo | Kat Ku, courtesy of Bark For Life Greater Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Cancer survivors, community members, volunteers and dog lovers will participate in the Bark for Life of Great Ann Arbor area on Aug. 24.

Designed as a pet-friendly 5K, or 1-mile fun-run/walk, the Bark For Life event celebrates canine caregivers and their loyalty to cancer survivors.

A fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, Bark For Life will begin with an 8 a.m. check-in at the Farm at St. Joseph Mercy of Ann Arbor. An opening ceremony will commence at 9 a.m. followed by a staggered start for the 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk. During the ceremony, a special guest from the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Medical Center will talk about how advances research on human cancer has also benefited cancer treatments for canine companions.

But the fun doesn't end with the conclusion of the 5K. At 9:30 a.m., dog and human-friendly activities including musical sits, lure chasing, agility and bobbing for hot dogs will start. There will also be contests and Bark For Life attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

In 2018, the American Cancer Society raised $22,000 through Bark For Life.

Bring all your family members for this barking good time. Photo | Kat Ku, courtesy of Bark For Life Greater Ann Arbor.

Registration for the event can be done online here. Registration fees range from $25 for humans, $30 for one dog and human pair and $35 for a pack of two dogs and their human. The fees include a T-shirt for human participants and swag bags for "pawesome" participants.

More About Bark for Life

The American Cancer Society Bark For Life is a fundraising event honoring the lifelong contributions of our canine caregivers. These dogs demonstrate unconditional love, joy, compassion, and no judgment of cancer survivors' abilities or appearances.

The Farm at St. Joe’s is at 5557 McAuley Drive, Ypsilanti.

