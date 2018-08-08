Host families needed: FLAG brings exchange students to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - We all know someone who has been a "host family" for an exchange student or an exchange student themselves. Now there is an opportunity to host your own student and really make an impact in their life.

Currently, Foreign Links Around the Globe (FLAG) has four foreign high school students in need of volunteer host families. Through FLAG, these students have chosen to go to Skyline and Huron High Schools and need welcoming Ann Arbor-based families to host them during the upcoming academic year.

Halloween with a FLAG family. Credit | FLAG International



Referring to itself as "small-by-design," FLAG regularly brings hundreds of exchange students from over 50 countries into the U.S. to study. A nonprofit student exchange program, it has been placing exchange students with awesome host families in the United States for over 20 years.

“By hosting, you are bringing the world together one friendship at a time!” - FLAG International

According to FLAG, "Choosing to become a host parent means you are willing to accept an international exchange student into your home and provide a loving, nurturing family environment."

Hosting a student not only opens up doors for students but creates an intercultural connection in a globalized world.

Credit | FLAG International

FLAG was started by an exchange student and his own host "mother." They were both driven to bring exchange students from all over the world and pair them up with amazing host families. So far, FLAG has matched high school and university-aged students with 4200 host families across the United States.



If you or someone you know is interested in being a volunteer host family, call FLAG at 800-942-3524 or send them an email at contact@flag-intl.org.

A happy FLAG family. Credit | FLAG International

