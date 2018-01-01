Groundbreaking set for $40M hotel in downtown Ann Arbor this year

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan's medical campus is about to get a new neighbor.

Work on The Glen Hotel is set to begin this year on a half-acre lot, after the City Council unanimously approved the project in December.

Located on the corner of Glen Avenue and Ann Street, the $40 million development will be situated between U-M's central and medical campuses.



(Photo: The Glen Hotel's Facebook page)

The nine-story building will feature 162 guest rooms, 24 apartments, four levels of underground parking boasting 252 spaces, restaurants and retail on the street level.

City officials, including Mayor Chris Taylor, are broadly in support of the project and see it as a model for future developments downtown, since it will provide a major revenue stream for the city, new businesses and ample parking.



The firm behind the project is Catherine Ann Development Co., based in West Bloomfield, and includes partners Larry Deitch, Fred Goldberg and Craig Singer.

According to the hotel's Facebook page, Singer said, "We thank the Historic District Commission, Planning Commission, the city of Ann Arbor city council and staff, and our future neighbors in Ann Arbor’s historic Old 4th Ward for their review, input and approval of this project. We will build and operate a unique and dynamic property that we believe will become another jewel in this wonderful community."

