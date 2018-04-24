1920s Ann Arbor Hills Tudor listed for $1.3 million

ANN ARBOR - This five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home at 2023 Seneca-Geddes Ave., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $1,300,000.

The property is also available to purchase with an additional lot for $1,600,000.

Set in a prime location, this gorgeous property still has many of its original features, adding to the character of the home.



(Photo: Vis-Home)

Property details

Listing: Anne Harlow, Reinhart Realtors

This grand Ann Arbor Hills Tudor home was built in 1924. It's been lovingly cared for and updated to provide functional flow and utility while preserving original style. Feel the grace and elegance as you enter the spacious foyer with barreled ceiling. Delight in the brightness of this home as you take in the natural light through its exquisite windows. This home of distinction showcases rarely-seen fixtures and moldings, railings and doors, built-ins and other features that are nothing short of enchanting. One-year HMS Home Warranty provided by seller.

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)



(Photo: Vis-Home)

For more information, contact Anne Harlow at 734-846-0316.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.