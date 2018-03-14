1920s Burns Park home for sale in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 1326 S. Forest Ave., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $685,000.

Built in 1925, this home seamlessly blends modern amenities with charm from all the original features.



(Photo: Yakov Kochubievsky)

Property details

Listing: Kirsten Williams, Reinhart Realtors

Welcome to this light-filled Burns Park gem! This property features a large living room with a Pewabic tile wood burning fireplace, built-in shelving and adjacent sun room, galley kitchen with eat-in breakfast space and a formal dining room with access to 12-foot by 16-foot screened porch. The second floor has a very large master bedroom, two additional bedrooms and one full bath. The third floor has one bedroom, a full bath and two study nooks. The partially finished basement area is light-filled with two egress windows and offers 306 square feet of additional space perfect as a recreation room, home office or an artist's studio. The large rear screened porch -- built with the idea of conversion to three-season porch in mind -- overlooks one of the largest fenced yards in Burns Park, with many mature trees, numerous plantings and a small pond. A great outdoor space for man's best friend, children, gatherings and special occasions. The picnic table stays!

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



For more information, contact Kirsten Williams at 734-904-7657.

