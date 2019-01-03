$40M Glen Hotel expected to break ground in downtown Ann Arbor

Street view rendering of The Glen Hotel at Glen Ave. and Ann Street (Photo: The Glen Hotel's Facebook page)

ANN ARBOR - The Glen Hotel in downtown Ann Arbor will break ground this year, according to developers.

After some delays since City Council unanimously voted to approve the nine-story development in December 2017, work on the mixed-use project will soon get underway, pending city approval.

Located near University of Michigan's medical campus at the corner of Glen Avenue and Ann Street, the property will feature a hotel with a restaurant and retail spaces on the ground floor.

The Glen Hotel will have 162 guest rooms, 24 apartments and four levels of underground parking with a 252-space capacity.

City officials hope the development will be a model for future projects downtown, since they expect it to generate significant revenue, attract new businesses and alleviate packed downtown parking garages.

The firm behind the project is Catherine Ann Development Co., based in West Bloomfield, and includes partners Larry Deitch, Fred Goldberg and Craig Singer.

