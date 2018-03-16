Ann Arbor Hills colonial with pool overlooking pristine grounds asks $1.3M

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, three-full and two-half-bath home at 2101 Belmont Road, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $1,300,000.

This impressive colonial-style home embodies complete luxury living in one of Ann Arbor's most exclusive neighborhoods.



Property details

Listing: Olivia Samuels, Howard Hanna Ann Arbor

Charm and graciousness flow from every corner of this stately Ann Arbor Hills landmark home. A lush .8-acre lot exhibits admirable beauty in these warmer weather photos. The 3,483 square-foot house offers ample room for family life or entertaining a crowd. The main floor has a formal living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with built-ins, a library with a fireplace and a door to the enormous sun room. The large study adjacent to living room can be a fun-filled toy room or computer room. The kitchen has a cozy wall fireplace, double ovens, an island and lots of cabinet storage. The huge master bedroom has views of the front, side and back yards. The second floor has four bedrooms, three full baths; two of the bedrooms have built-in bookcases. The fourth bedroom can be a private guest room with a bath across the hall -- perfect for visitors or a nanny. The lower yard is home to a splendid in-ground pool, complete with a pump house and tool shed. The expansive, lush yard surrounds the pool space, inviting play time and lawn games. The basement has a finished rec room with knotty pine and a fourth fireplace, workshop, plentiful storage and a huge laundry with an exit door.

For more information, contact Olivia Samuels at 734-730-0030.

