Ann Arbor home with showstopper kitchen new to market

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home at 2262 Sun Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $449,900.

Featuring clean lines with pops of color, this home seamlessly combines style and function.



This beautifully maintained, south-facing home in Lake Forest has been updated with features every buyer will love: a mosaic backsplash, granite counters, remodeled master shower with beautiful new tile, and a Euro-glass door and toilet. The fireplace in family room was reworked as a focal point creating nooks for bookcases or furniture (can reconvert to wood-burning). All lighting, door and plumbing hardware is updated. The awesome newly-finished basement features recessed lighting, an egress window and a gorgeous new full bathroom -- it has great storage spaces, too. The bedrooms and closets are spacious. The lot is over half an acre with a private backyard overlooking a lush preserve area, accessed through French doors in the formal dining room and a door from breakfast area. The home also has a lovely deck and front porch. Other improvements: newer roof, exterior paint, garage door, blinds, and gas line to stove and fireplace. The home's sellers are being relocated and hate to leave this super-convenient subdivision only 6 miles from University of Michigan's Hospital, situated near shopping and freeways.

