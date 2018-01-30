Ann Arbor townhouse in fantastic location for sale

ANN ARBOR - This two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath townhouse at 3132 Asher Rd., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $349,900.

This property combines style and convenience with bright, spacious rooms, an open concept layout, a large outdoor deck and an attached two-car garage.



Listing: Martin Bouma, Keller Williams Realty, Ann Arbor Market Center

Bright and clean Berkshire Creek end unit is ready for new owners! Keep your vehicles warm and dry in the two-car garage and welcome your guests through the private front entry. Inside you'll find a convenient office space with built-in cabinets that leads to two spacious bedrooms flooded with light and each with its own full bathroom. A few steps up you'll find a huge kitchen/living space with vaulted ceilings -- great for a large party or cozy evening in front of the gas fireplace. Kitchen offers sleek black appliances, granite counters and an open breakfast bar with tons of cabinet storage space. The bonus space above the living room would be perfect for a playroom, second office or a craft space. Enjoy summer evenings on the large deck, or walk to Mallets Creek Nature Area. Berkshire Creek is within walking distance to many shops and restaurants, and also a short drive or bus ride to downtown Ann Arbor and University of Michigan.

