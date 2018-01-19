Beautiful 1920s home in Ann Arbor's Angell neighborhood for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home at 1916 Wayne St., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $574,900.

Located in the sought-after Angell neighborhood, this home has curb appeal, is situated on a beautiful green corner lot and has beautiful traditional features throughout.



Charming 1920s home in the coveted Angell School District. This gracious farmhouse style home on a corner lot welcomes you with a wrap-around porch where you can take in views of the 23-year old organic gardens surrounding the home. Inside you'll find the home has been lovingly restored to resemble its original charm with fixtures installed to match the era, yet all the modern conveniences you need, including a new microwave. Features of this four-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath home include a wood burning fireplace in the formal living room, refurbished and new double hung windows, converted attic space to living space and hardwood floors. Nichols Arboretum, University of Michigan campus and downtown Ann Arbor are all within walking distance.

