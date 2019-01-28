Beautiful Ann Arbor home featured in Vogue Magazine hits the market

ANN ARBOR - Built in 2017 on Ann Arbor's west side, this three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home at 214 Westover St. features clean lines, an open, airy flow and spaces that look straight off the pages of a magazine.

That's because it was featured in Vogue Magazine for some interior design elements.

The 1,555-square-foot property features a beautiful front porch with a swing, a stunning floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a bright white kitchen with pristine countertops, a large island, subway tiles and much more.

Oh, and wait until you see the master bath retreat.

For outdoor enthusiasts, this home is close to trails with access to Dolph Park and the Sister Lakes.

The home is listed for $445,000.

Now have a look for yourself.

Credit: Andy Schwartz | Stylish Detroit

