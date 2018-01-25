Beautiful condo on Ann Arbor's north side for sale

ANN ARBOR - This two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo at 2936 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $289,000.

This spacious property is Ann Arbor living at its best. Enjoy forest views, beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of natural light.



Property details

Listing: Lyla Icaza, Reinhart Realtors

Pristine two-story Providence model condo in desirable Barclay Park northeast location. Enjoy beautiful views of pond and natural surroundings from the balcony accessed from the living/dining room. The condo has a stylish open floor plan featuring wood floors in the kitchen with an attractive backsplash, eating bar and breakfast area that opens to a family room with a gas fireplace. The second floor boasts newer wood laminate flooring, a spacious master suite with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower, and a second bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. The laundry is located between bedrooms for added convenience. One car attached garage. Fantastic location near bus line, within minutes to U of M's medical center and north campus, downtown and highways. Association fee includes water, groundskeeping and snow removal. Additional amenities include a fitness area, club house and tennis, basketball, and racquetball courts.

For more information, contact Lyla Icaza at 734-678-3863.

