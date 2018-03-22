Beautiful home with forest views in Ann Arbor's Arbor Hills for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 3219 Dunwoodie Road, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $386,900.

This beautiful home with unique features and vaulted ceilings throughout is the perfect retreat away from it all.



Wake up to the sound of birds chirping from this Arbor Hills home on Ann Arbor's north side! This trendy two-story house backs to the Oakwoods Nature Area allowing for plenty of privacy and gorgeous views all year long. Inside this contemporary home you'll find an open floor plan with lots of useful living space, including the combination living/dining room, which is perfect for entertaining. The light-filled eat-in kitchen with gleaming hardwood floors blends seamlessly into the spacious family room which boasts a wood burning fireplace and skylights. Just off the kitchen is an expansive custom deck -- an ideal place to take in and enjoy Michigan's changing seasons. The upstairs features four bedrooms, which includes the luxe master suite with skylights and a spacious private bath. The walkout lower level is ready for your finishing touches and is already plumbed for a bath. The picturesque Arbor Hills neighborhood is just minutes from the University of Michigan and downtown Ann Arbor, plus many shopping and dining options.

