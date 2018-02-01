Beautiful, updated town house on Ann Arbor's west side for sale

ANN ARBOR - This two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath town house at 5478 Parkgrove Rd., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $329,900.

Featuring an open-concept layout, beautiful hardwood floors, a showstopper kitchen and a stunning two-story stone fireplace, this property is a true gem.



(Photo: Vis-Home)

Property details

Listing: Martin Bouma, Keller Williams Realty, Ann Arbor Market Center

This immaculate and attractive Parkwood condo is ready for you to move right in. Enjoy your own private entrance and attached two-car garage. Inside you'll find a beautifully updated and tastefully decorated condo filled with light. There is a huge kitchen with large island features newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dine in the adjoined breakfast room or the large formal dining room, which opens to the vaulted living room that has a stone fireplace. The dining room slider opens to a private deck for summer grilling. Upstairs, each bedroom has its own full bathroom and plenty of closet space. A bonus loft room serves as an office, craft area or play room, or could house a pullout sofa for extra guests. An unfinished lower level awaits your finishing touches for recreation or relaxation. The condo is conveniently located on Ann Arbor's peaceful west side. A home warranty is included.

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



For more information, contact Martin Bouma at 734-761-3060.

