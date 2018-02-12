Beautifully updated ranch on Ann Arbor's west side for sale

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath home at 1708 Covington Drive, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $370,000.

Featuring a bright, updated interior and a massive backyard, this home is perfect for those who enjoy outdoor space but want to be close to downtown.



Property details

Listing: Stephanie Flood, Howard Hanna Ann Arbor

This delightful mid-century Airey-built brick ranch has been lovingly cared for and updated. The large, freshly-painted eat-in kitchen features new granite countertops and new flooring. The formal living room and separate formal dining room each have gleaming hardwood floors. The four-season sunroom/family room is filled with natural light (new windows are scheduled to be installed). All three bedrooms have hardwood floors. The home features one full bathroom, and one updated powder room. The basement is semi-finished (pingpong table is included). The backyard deck overlooks the lovely gardens filled with perennials. The property also features a one-car attached garage. HSA one-year home warranty provided by owner.

For more information, contact Stephanie Flood at 734-646-7337.

