Bright, four-bedroom home on Ann Arbor's south side on the market

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 2103 Maple Creek Circle, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $344,000.

If you're looking for space, functionality and style all in one place, then this home is for you.



(Photo: Steven Silverberg)

A wonderful opportunity to live in a move-in ready home in the Maple Creek neighborhood in the Saline school district. This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home with a finished basement has endless lovely features. The light and airy kitchen has white cabinets and granite countertops and is open to the family room. The spacious master suite includes a tiled walk-in shower with euro glass doors. It doesn't stop there. The diligent homeowners have done many renovations over the last two years including stunning walnut-stained hardwood oak floors, paint throughout, powder room renovation, new ceiling fans and outlets, new dishwasher, new furnace and A/C, fire and carbon monoxide alarms replaced, and a new well pump and water system. The finished basement has a rec room, private room with closet and egress which can be used as a fourth bedroom plus plenty of storage. The beautiful spacious yard is nicely landscaped and features a large two-tier deck.

