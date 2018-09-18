Bungalow on Ann Arbor's west side undergoes beautiful remodel

ANN ARBOR - This cozy three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home, a stone's throw from the Eberwhite neighborhood, has been beautifully renovated and expanded.

Located at 1801 Charlton St., the 2,073-square-foot house features an open concept main floor, a spotless new kitchen with a farmhouse sink and a beautiful fenced-in yard with a deck perfect for entertaining.

Even better? Its detached garage has been converted into a flex space that could be used as a gym, play area or pet zone -- whatever your household desires.

It is listed for $684,000.

I'd say it gets an A for taste and functionality (especially for families).

Have a look for yourself:

Photo: Vizzi Media Solutions

Photo: Vizzi Media Solutions

Photo: Vizzi Media Solutions

Photo: Vizzi Media Solutions

Photo: Vizzi Media Solutions

Photo: Vizzi Media Solutions

Photo: Vizzi Media Solutions

Photo: Vizzi Media Solutions

Photo: Vizzi Media Solutions

Photo: Vizzi Media Solutions

See the full listing here.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.