Charming 1920s home for sale in Ann Arbor's Lower Burns Park

ANN ARBOR - This two-bedroom, one-bath home at 809 Sycamore Place, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $350,000.

This home, which combines beautiful updates with original features throughout, has tons of character.



(Photo: Augie Bonett)

Property details

Listing: Debora Stern, Reinhart Realtors

Tucked away on Sycamore Place in Lower Burns Park, this classic, south-facing home is move-in ready. Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, where there used to be three, and one large bath. The kitchen is efficiently designed with retro cabinets and lots of storage. The home features hardwood floors and tall ceilings throughout. The basement has an additional finished space that the current owner used as his study and exercise area. The beautiful stone porch is like an extra room six months of the year -- perfect for enjoying dinners alfresco. The big fenced backyard can park up to six cars, at $30 per car, on game days. In the spring, the landscaping comes to life with perennial herbs and native flowers for butterflies. Walk or bike everywhere -- to markets, coffee shops, Dairy Queen, CVS, downtown Ann Arbor, Kerrytown and the Farmer's Market, athletic venues, central campus and the Law, Business and Medical Schools.

(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)



(Photo: Augie Bonett)

(Photo: Augie Bonett)

