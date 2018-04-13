Charming updated bungalow in fantastic Ann Arbor location asks $400K

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, two-bath home at 1708 Chandler Road, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $400,000.

Built in 1949, this home has been beautifully updated while staying true to the property's original character.



Property details

Listing: Stephanie Flood, Howard Hanna Ann Arbor

This spacious, mid-century bungalow has been beautifully maintained and both tastefully and thoughtfully updated with quality selections throughout. The stunning, private master suite spanning the upper level includes a gas fireplace, luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a second full, recently remodeled bathroom are on the main floor. The upscale kitchen has custom Kraftmaid cabinets, solid surface HI-MACS countertops and Italian ceramic tile backsplash. The finished basement has a family room, study, workshop area and laundry. Other features include brand-new Pella windows, original features including built-ins, solid wood doors with original hardware and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy a low-maintenance front yard. The large, organic backyard is heavily landscaped with perennials and designed with three distinct spaces: a concrete patio sitting area with permanent awning; a new 25-foot stone paver patio perfect for barbecuing, entertaining or star-gazing; and organic flower, vegetable and fruit beds. The property has a one-car detached garage. It is well-located within walking distance of Ann Arbor STEAM at Northside school, the Argo Cascades, the Argo Nature Area Trail, restaurants, shopping and area highways.

See the full listing here.



For more information, contact Stephanie Flood at 734-646-7337.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

