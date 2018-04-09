Contemporary Ann Arbor home with forest views new to market

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, two-full and two-half bath home at 5526 Warren Road, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $575,000.

Built with unique architectural features in a forest setting, this home is one-of-a-kind.



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)

Property details

Listing: Alex Milshteyn, Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Ann Arbor

Peace and privacy are yours at this contemporary retreat on the northeast side of Ann Arbor! This freshly painted home has been designed to take advantage of the natural light and beautiful surroundings with ample windows and skylights. The main level offers a private library with built-in storage and a sliding door to backyard. The vaulted living room provides two sliders to back patio and a cozy wood fireplace. The updated eat-in kitchen opens to the family room with additional fireplace for easy entertaining. The first floor master suite includes a large en suite bathroom with spa tub. Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms (two with private balconies) share an additional full bathroom and an open loft space that could be used as an office. The full basement has two additional finished rooms that could be used for an exercise space or playroom. A recent energy audit led to improvements in insulation, sealing, and lighting. Outside, soak up the sounds of nature and professional landscaping on several newer patios. The attached 2.5-car garage has an additional woodworking shop with separate heating and cooling. This property is conveniently located near highways for an easy commute.

See the full listing here.



(Photo: Stephen Silverberg)



For more information, contact Alex Milshteyn at 734-418-2400 or email him at alex@alexmi.com.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

