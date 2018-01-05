Contemporary home in Ann Arbor's Delhi Mills for sale

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, two-bath home at 4730 Dawson Drive, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $300,000.

Located on the northwest side, this home has tons of character.



(Photo: Trillium)

Property details

Listing: Linda Lombardini, Trillium Real Estate

This inviting, contemporary home is move-in ready! Greet guests in your entryway and journey upstairs to an open living room featuring cathedral ceilings, skylights, abundant natural light and a warm gas fireplace. The kitchen has newer appliances and flows into the dining area with a walkout to a second story deck, ideal for quiet relaxation in nature and outdoor hosting. The upper floor is completed by all three bedrooms, two full baths, new carpets and canister skylights. The lower level has a finished recreation room, an additional room ideal for a home office and a laundry area. The attached 2 1/2-car garage provides additional storage space and easy access to large front and back yards, perfect for pets, play and gardening. Located in Loch Alpine, the house is right off the scenic Huron River Drive with easy access to the B to B Trail, Dexter and Ann Arbor! The neighborhood association includes roads, lake maintenance and common areas.

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



(Photo: Trillium)



(Photo: Trillium)



(Photo: Trillium)



(Photo: Trillium)



(Photo: Trillium)



(Photo: Trillium)



(Photo: Trillium)

For more information, contact Linda Lombardini at 855-299-6913.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.