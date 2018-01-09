Contemporary home in desirable Ann Arbor neighborhood for sale

ANN ARBOR - This five-bedroom, 6 1/2-bath home at 390 Meadow Creek Drive, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $1,350,000.

Featuring 10,696 square feet of living space, this contemporary home with massive windows, an indoor swimming pool and putting green puts the "wow" in wow factor.



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)

Property details

Listing: Carolyn Lepard, Reinhart Realtors

Striking custom designed contemporary home with stunning views of the Huron River Valley. Every possible amenity you could ever need inside. Radiant heat floors, lite touch lighting system, elevator, exercise room, 1/2 basketball court, greenhouse, indoor pool, gazebo and even a putting green! Serene and spacious master bedroom with gas fireplace, cedar closet and spiral staircase to first floor. The master bath features radiant heat floors. Two kid-friendly rooms have lofts and attached baths. Gourmet kitchen features a butler's pantry and sub zero appliances. The entry level has a family/media room with an attached kitchen, guest room and bath. The great room/dining room on the main level is perfect for entertaining.

See the full listing here.



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)



(Photo: Stacey Gingras)

For more information, contact Carolyn Lepard at 734-417-2900.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.