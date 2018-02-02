Contemporary luxury penthouse in heart of Ann Arbor for sale

ANN ARBOR - This three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath condo at 505 E. Huron St., Apt 803, Ann Arbor, is on the market for $1,985,000.

This is city living at its finest. With luxurious finishes, beautiful urban views and a contemporary layout, this condo is perfect for those who love to be in the center of the downtown action.



(Photo: Rocky Gonet)

Property details

Listing: Tracy Rose, Real Estate One

This luxurious light-filled penthouse condo on E. Huron Street proves you can have it all. It is Steps away from restaurants, markets, shops, a theater, galleries, museums, the U-M medical center and so much more, for a vibrant city lifestyle. Expansive windows showcase panoramic southern views of the Old West Side, the University of Michigan campus and beyond. The condo has been extensively remodeled with the finest materials including new windows and mechanicals. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with custom European cabinetry, an oversized island, Miele appliances and an extra large walk-in pantry. Enjoy gracious entertaining with flowing floor plan, two outdoor patios, a custom wet bar with a dishwasher and multiple refrigeration units, tray ceilings, lighting and a heated potting shed. The generous-sized master suite is a true refuge with custom cabinetry, a sitting area, a slider to the upper patio, two walk-in closets, a spa-like bath, laundry and gym area -- perfect for your Peloton! There is covered parking, a doorman and secure elevators. It's an exceptional opportunity.

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



(Photo: Rocky Gonet)



(Photo: Rocky Gonet)



(Photo: Rocky Gonet)



(Photo: Rocky Gonet)



(Photo: Rocky Gonet)



(Photo: Rocky Gonet)



(Photo: Rocky Gonet)



(Photo: Rocky Gonet)



(Photo: Rocky Gonet)

For more information, call Tracy Rose at 734-726-5400.

