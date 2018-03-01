Distinctive Ann Arbor home in fantastic location for sale

ANN ARBOR - This four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home at 2008 Vinewood Blvd., Ann Arbor, is on the market for $745,000.

Boasting tons of curb appeal, beautiful original features and a peaceful outdoor patio, this home is perfect for those searching for a property with character.



(Photo: Planomatic)

Property details

Listing: Michael Porath, Reinhart Realtors

Sought-after location in College Hill, just a short walk from Central Campus! This distinctive, all-brick gem was built in 1928 with many of the charming details of the era, and sits on a lovely street among other fine homes. A center-entry foyer with a huge closet opens to the formal dining room and living room with French doors to the patio and to the beautiful sunroom/front room. The property features an updated kitchen with Schrock cabinets, granite, Bosch dishwasher and brand-new stainless steel refrigerator, stove and microwave. The first-floor master suite may also be used as a home office or guest suite. There are three lovely bedrooms upstairs with windows galore -- sunshine at every turn! The home has wood floors throughout. Exterior trim and some interior rooms were painted in recent months, and the roof shingles and gutters were replaced by Kleinschmidt in 2016. The two-car garage, brick patio and lovely yard are additional, welcome features!

See the full listing here.

Take the virtual tour.



(Photo: Planomatic)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Planomatic)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Planomatic)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Planomatic)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Planomatic)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Planomatic)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Planomatic)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Planomatic)



​​​​​​​(Photo: Planomatic)

For more information, contact Michal Porath at 734-395-0650.

Do you know of another interesting home for sale in Ann Arbor? Send an email to Hot Props at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.